Alpine and Ferrari were the engine makers who suffered the most from reliability problems last season. In detail of the French engines, several withdrawals in 2022 are due to overheating problems, caused by a power unit housing and a non-optimal cooling system. The cooperation between the Viry Chatillon engine department, headed by Bruno Famin, and the Enstone site has not been the best in recent years, an aspect on which the new technical director Matt Harman immediately put his hand: “On the A522 we had some problems in terms of how the power unit was integrated into the car and that led to us not finishing races. We have collaborated with our colleagues, including Bruno Famin, to make sure we can get to the bottom of the races”

2022 sanctioned the freezing of power unit development, but this did not prevent the Viry Chatillon engineers from finding new performance for 2023. Alpine has worked in particular on optimizing the cooling system, largely exempt from the limits of development. On the one hand, the aerodynamic overall dimensions of the bodywork have been reduced, while on the other, the reduction of the temperatures of the air entering the engine have made it possible to extract additional horsepower.: “We have taken and reduced part of the cooling system in the central part, because we want to control the air flow that reaches the rear”Harman explains. “Normally these radiators are just moved into the bellies, but the team has been working aggressively to improve the efficiency of the system, which hasn’t been moved, but has become smaller. We also managed to reduce the temperature in the engine intake casingwhich does not represent an aerodynamic benefit, but a power gain”.

By regulation, the air temperature in the plenum, the engine intake casing, is limited to 10°C less than the ambient temperature. Reducing the temperature down to the regulatory minimum reduces the risk of detonation in the combustion chamber, being able to adopt mappings with more aggressive parameters, including the ignition timing of the spark plugs, to find more power. In general, however, in addition to simple cavalry, Viry Chatillon and Enstone have also tried to improve the driveability of the engine, working above all on management software for which 2023 will freeze development: “In terms of power unit, even if it is homologated, we have placed emphasis on in-car integration, reliability and performance in terms of application to the vehiclewhere we will see improvements this season.”

Overall, Matt Harman believes that the cooperation between the two team locations is now significantly closer than in the past: “I would say that the work between Enstone and Viry is more synergistic than it has ever been, especially at this point of the year in preparation for the season. Together we have investigated the root of the problems and it is no secret that we faced some difficult moments in 2022 in making the most of our powertrain ”. In order to hunt down any possible integration problem, Alpine has accumulated numerous virtual kilometers on the complete dynamometer: “The A523 was fully homologated before Christmas, which was a fantastic step forward for the team. We have invested in our validation program. In the third week of the year, we used our test platform in Viry for the power unit and the whole car to validate the powertrain in context with the rest of the car. We were very happy with what we got and the mileage we were able to complete. That project in particular, together with the Viry department, has gone extremely well, meaning we can approach the season with more confidence in certain aspects of our packaging.”concluded the technical director.