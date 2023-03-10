Unforeseen Aston Martin

Among the stables disappointed by what was thestart of the 2023 season in Bahrain there is also theAlpine. The French team collected two points in the race thanks to theexcellent comeback by Pierre Gaslywho started last and finished ninth at the finish, but was the victim of an embarrassing chain of penalties with the car of Esteban Ocon, sanctioned three times in just over halfway through the match. But more than the bad impression on Sakhir, the problem for the Enstone team risks being represented by theimpressive leap forward made by Aston Martin of the former Fernando Alonso. In fact, the British team surprisingly hoisted itself into the role of second force on the grid, behind Red Bull. This risks pushing Alpine, which last year managed to finish fourth in the Constructors’ standings, into the shallows of the mid-group.

Dreaming of the podium

THE projects of the French team for this season were ambitious. The will was to keep the role of ‘best of the others’, behind the usual trio Red Bull-Ferrari-Mercedes, possibly reducing the distance in terms of points from third place. Another important target was to return to visit the podium with a certain continuity, occasionally entering the battles at the top. Now, however, for the team supported directly by Renault, these results seem difficult to achieve. “Everyone says: ‘Ah, I’m late’ – declared the CEO of Alpine, Laurent Rossito the French newspaper Auto Hebdo – but it takes time to reverse course and get to where Mercedes was before and where Red Bull is now“.

Point to the moon

However, the transalpine manager himself had to admit that the podium target is still far away for the moment: “The first two seasons of this four to five year plan are going well – commented – are in line with our expectations. We finished fifth in 2021, fourth in 2022, it is natural now to aim for the podium. But the difference that separates us from third place is big – he concluded – everyone has this goal, but it’s like aiming for the moon. The minimum would be to finish fourth and reduce the gap from third place“.