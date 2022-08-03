Three to one. In the space of 48 hours, the Alpine found itself in a decidedly paradoxical situation. On 31 July the transalpines had in fact to choose who to entrust the team’s second 2023 wheel – given the contract of Esteban Ocon which will expire in 2024 – between Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri. On 1 August the Spaniard removed the trouble without informing the team, formalizing the marriage with Aston Martin. And on 2 August Oscar Piastri denied the official Alpine statement that promoted him to the team for next season, declaring that he had not signed anything, nor that he had any intention of driving for the French. Both the Australian driver (who apparently has reached an agreement with McLaren) and the French team are convinced that they have legal bases to motivate their respective decisions and therefore a tug-of-war between the parties is expected.

And then there is Ricciardo. In all this Daniel Ricciardo has always ensured that he has an agreement with McLaren for the coming year, and this would contradict the possible arrival of compatriot Piastri in his place. According to journalist Jenna Fryer of Associated Press, the former Red Bull driver “has an option on your unilateral renewal contract for 2023 and has time until September to communicate its decision to the team “. This could therefore illuminate the road that would bring Ricciardo back to Alpine (after the two-year period 2019-20 in Renault), which would give the green light for the McLaren-Piastri pairing. Also the French team principal Otmar Szafnauer opened the doors for a possible return: “We have not yet thought about the next phase of a possible ‘no’ from Piastri, but I assure you that many riders have already called and Ricciardo is a good option.“, He told As, then adding to the team: “Daniel’s return would certainly not be a problem. The thing that is important to us is to find a driver who can correspond to what we are looking for: that is, to become a winning team, for the individual races and for the title, in the next five seasons ”.