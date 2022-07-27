When Formula 1 came close to the summer break, theAlpine can be reasonably satisfied. The French team occupies fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship, thanks to the growth of the A522 over the course of the season. And now that the Hungaroring arrives, the sweet memories of 2021 are back too. How can we forget Esteban’s victory Or withfavored by Fernando’s defense Alonso on Lewis Hamilton? Almost impossible to repeat the feat, but in Enstone, considering the speed of Nando on the flying lap and the difficulty of overcoming at the Hungaroring, they are confident in a very positive result.

“We have shown that when we can have a clean weekend, aiming for the top seven is a very realistic goal for usas we were quite comfortable in the race“Said Alonso. “Hungaroring is where I took my first Formula 1 win. We had a great car that year and we got an unexpected result, we were building something big for the next few years. Here we also won in 2021, and it was Alpine’s first success. The race also tends to fall around my birthday so it’s a nice weekend for me, I have a lot of good memories. It’s a fun trackoffers a real challenge to pilots, with its narrow and winding conformation“.

Ocon added: “I feel good and it will certainly be exciting to return to the Hungaroring. I already feel all the memories of last year. But it was 2021, and we need to be fully focused as a team to have another solid weekend. It will be important to consolidate fourth place in the constructors’ championship. We know it will be difficult, but we have the team and the tools to do it. We will also be pushing on Sunday before a well-deserved break for the team that has worked hard all year. I really like the track and It’s one of my favorites, and not just because I won! I like the second sector, fast and smooth. There doesn’t seem to be a break from the fourth to eleventh corners, and if the set-up is good that sequence of corners can be really enjoyable and makes you feel like you’re getting the most out of the car.“.