Last round

On Sunday, in the now traditional setting of Abu Dhabi, a very long 2023 Formula 1 season will come to an end. Among the teams that have the least to ask for at the final GP of this year is theAlpine, which is one of the few ‘quiet’ teams from the point of view of the Constructors’ classification. In fact, the French team has been certain of sixth place in the championship for some time, very far behind Aston Martin but enormously ahead of Williams. For Pierre Gasly and Esteban Oconwho are separated from each other by just four points in the Drivers’ ranking, the Yas Marina race will therefore have the sole objective of gaining some personal satisfaction.

The pilots’ considerations

“It was definitely a long and intense season for everyone and I know we are looking forward to resting and recovering for next year – declared Ocon, fresh from the splendid comeback fourth place in Las Vegas – our goal now is to get a good result this weekend and finish the season on a high. The Yas Marina circuit is a track that we like and know well“.

“Naturally, I won’t be taking part in PL1 this weekend: Jack will be in the car [Doohan]and I’m sure he will do a great job. We are all motivated and have the goal of finishing on a high note to better prepare for the winter season. This weekend we will work with our heads down and focus on ourselves, with the aim of having a calm weekend and finishing the season with more points in our pockets“, added the #31 of Alpine.

“I can’t wait to get on the track – commented Gasly, who instead experienced a complicated race in Nevada after a splendid qualifying on Saturday – we are back on a traditional track, with normal hours and a standard weekend format. It’s a track we know well and we hope there won’t be too many surprises. The goal is pretty simple. We want to finish the season by winning more points to maximize our balance this year. After a couple of days of rest and after getting used to the time difference, I can’t wait for Friday to arrive to start the weekend in the best way possible“.