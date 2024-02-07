Looking for redemption

There presentation of the A524created today by the Alpine team, allowed Formula 1 fans to finally see a real single-seater from the new season revealed, after Haas and Williams had decided to show only the 2024 livery, used for the event a showcar that had the appearance of the 2023 car.

The Enstone team, however, as was specified several times by the protagonists themselves during the unveil, brought the real car which will be entrusted to the hands of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. The explicit will of the team was to 'overturn' last year's project. A philosophy clearly expressed by dt Matt Harman.

New extreme concepts

“The A524's approach was aggressive but intentionally so – explained the technical director of the Enstone team – as we are creating more margin to add performance to the car. We focused on learning and reacting to what we learned rather than outcomes. The project was bold and we focused on creating concepts to add to the car“.

“We've built a solid platform to add performance wherever possible and set goals to achieve. We pushed some elements to the limit and, in some cases, beyond. All this is in line with our approach and is exactly what we set ourselves to bring this project to the best possible level“, concluded Harman. The hope at Renault is that this line of action will bear concrete fruit.