Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso wrote in 24 laps the manual of what not to do between teammates in F1 in a Sprint that could have definitively reopened the race in fourth place in the Constructors’ standings. The two Alpine riders ended up in contact at Descida do Lago on the first lap and on the starting straight a few kilometers later.

Fernando Alonso had to replace the front wing and finished in 15th position, which turned into a definitive 18th place as he was penalized by five seconds for contact with Ocon on the straight. The French rider therefore finished 17eismo, but then his Alpine went up in flames in the Parc Fermé probably due to the damage to the cooling system on the right side, the one that had contact with Alonso both on the first lap and shortly after.

“It is a pity for the team what happened – Ocon’s words – I think that’s the thing I have most in my head right now because we were in a great position while tomorrow we will start back. We have to work together to try to reassemble again. I made it all the way to Norris’ McLaren, went inside, lifted my foot at the last moment and then took my corner, but Fernando was already on the outside and I couldn’t do anything. At that point my race was over, I suffered a lot of damage and we certainly lost a lot of points ”.

Ocon and Alonso will find themselves side by side today in the ninth row at the start of the Brazilian Grand Prix even if a further retreat of Ocon cannot be excluded in light of the problems encountered by his Alpine in Parc Fermé that could push the French team to introduce new components at the power unit level or to decide to start from the pit lane just to ‘separate’ the two drivers who do not seem willing to put the team’s interests ahead of their own.