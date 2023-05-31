Alpine, the Montmeló to confirm Monaco

With the Monte-Carlo podium theAlpine has put the terrible start to the season behind it, confirming the progress in terms of performance already glimpsed in the last few races. Esteban Or with he was the author of a capital performance both in qualifying and in the race and conquered a well-deserved third place, a pinch of bitterness in the mouth for Pierre Gaslywho according to him with a better strategy could aspire to something more than seventh position.

To reaffirm the improvements to the A523, loudly requested by CEO Laurent Rossi, there is the traditional circuit par excellence – Montmeló – on which the two drivers want to confirm themselves at least in the top-10. These are their impressions before the Spanish GP.

Ocon’s words

“They have been very positive days. Getting on the podium at the Monaco Grand Prix is ​​a dream for any driver, it’s really fantastic to be able to say that we did it. The whole weekend was proof of the hard work of the team, both at the track and at Enstone and Viry, and of the belief that a result like this was possibleOcon said. “We will continue with our heads down, because we know that there is still a long way to go and that we have ambitious goals to achieve. And of course there isn’t much time to rest and reflect, as our attention immediately turns to this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.“.

Gasly’s words

“Overall, I’m quite satisfied with our performance in Monaco, which ended with an excellent team result. For my part, I think we built the weekend well, moving from a productive Friday to Saturday. I was a little sad not having pulled everything out in Q3, as we could have been higher up the grid and in a better positionGasly added. “In the race, even if seventh place is a great and deserved result, we know it could have been better. We will continue to work collectively as a team to ensure we can get the most out of the race weekends and I am looking forward to going to Spain this weekend where we aim to achieve another great result“.