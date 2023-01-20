Alpine closes 2022 with record growth which confirms the positive period of the Renault group brand. The Dieppe-based automaker concluded last year with a 33% positive compared to 2021 thanks to 3,546 units sold. The momentum of the transalpine sports brand has been carried forward thanks to a series of limited editions and an ever-expanding sales network. Internationally, the brand’s main markets grew considerably, with +42% in Germany, +39% in Japan and +43% in the United Kingdom. France records an increase in sales, with 2,138 units sold in 2022, or +32%. In Italy, Alpine has delivered 54 units with a growth of 59% compared to 2021.

“Alpine confirms in 2022 the strong dynamics started in 2021 with new sales records and a brand that continues its international expansion – commented Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine – The dynamics of the order book has allowed us to maximize production in the Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé. The future of the brand is being prepared today with a 100% electric range and increasingly ambitious goals for global growth. We have made a sustainable breakthrough and now we must continue on this path to prepare for a rich and sporty future.”

Alpine continues to expand into Europe, with the launch of the brand in two new countries, Slovenia and the Czech Republic, and with the arrival on the Ile de la Réunion, where the first two stores have been opened. The Alpine network continues to grow as a whole, with 40 new stores opening in 2022, bringing the total to 140 locations worldwide. In 2022, at least 6 points of sale were therefore opened in France (including 2 on Ile de la Réunion), 8 in Germany, 6 in Spain, 4 in Japan as well as in England and Italy. This expansion will continue in 2023 with the opening of new offices and the entry into new countries, such as Morocco. In 2022, three limited series were launched (A110 GT J. Rédélé, A110 Tour de Corse 75 and A110 R F. Alonso) and all found an owner in less than thirty minutes.