Alpine also accelerates the electrification process of the range and reveals new details about its next 100% electric car. And it does so through Jean-Dominique Senard, the president of the Renault group, who announced that the model will be built at the Dieppe plant, in the north of France. “A few years ago there was uncertainty about the future of that plant and now, thanks to the work of the Renault teams, we are able to guarantee it 100%”, said the number one of the Losanga group to the microphones of Radio France Inter.

The French plant in Dieppe currently hosts the production of only one Alpine model, the A110, which will soon be joined by this new fully electric car. Increasing the models to be built means at the same time increasing the workforce, and it is no coincidence that Senard has made it known that Renault hopes to hire another 2,500 employees for its French factories. This is a very important step forward for the Alpine brand, which aims to become a 100% electric brand soon also through the launch of three new models powered exclusively by batteries. One of these will be built in collaboration with Lotus: it is a 100% electric sports car, which will be launched on the market in 2025, the same year by which Alpine hopes to become more profitable.