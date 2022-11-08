The electric future of Alpine begins to take shape. During the Capital Market Day, the CEO of the Renault group Luca de Meo spoke at length about what the development of this brand will be, specifying the timeline of the launches that will accompany the French brand towards the future. The car manufacturer founded by Jean Rédélé is destined to grow considerably, with the push of the electric which will allow it to expand the range and also aim at other markets. An important first step was already taken with the return to Formula 1, with the presence of Alpine’s single-seater on the starting grid which showed a niche brand, as confirmed by de Meo himself.

“When we colored the livery of the Formula 1 car blue it was a move to prepare the world for the arrival of this car manufacturer. The goal is to bring Alpine to the international market, with the two models of segment D and segment E that will arrive in the next few years we will be able to look out in different countries, such as the United States and China. ” The electrical transition, however, will not jeopardize the DNA of the French brandwhich will always have its production headquarters in Dieppe, also transforming the historic factory into a cutting-edge reality: “The Dieppe factory will be a place to develop high-quality, hand-made cars. Alpine is a combination of racing activities, such as F1, which have a very important value. Motorsport is a development laboratory, we did it with E-Tech. With this brand we have an important technological core, take all the benefits of this transition and we will place the brand globally. “

The new range of Alpine will therefore include first of all the new A110, which will be presented in 2023, later a hothatch B segment will arrive which will be based on the new Renault 5, will also follow a GT crossover. “We will use the Alliance platforms – continued de Meo – but we will also draw on other technologies that we will present in the coming years. We want to grow with Alpine, not just in terms of production. We can turn it into a success story. ” Precisely on this last point de Meo was a possibility regarding the possibility of a listing on the stock exchange of Alpine in the future, without however setting a time limit for this operation.