The silence of Imola

There is silence in Imola, on the circuit which this Sunday – in these hours – should have been teeming with noise, emotion and passion. But the Formula 1 circus has left, in the direction of Monaco, because on the circuit named after Enzo and Dino Ferrari these days there was no need to race. Impossible to think of enjoying carefree the festival of the premier category of motorsport when, internally, the endless rains of these days have brought only death and destruction.

For once the golden world of F1, often condemned by public opinion for choices almost always oriented towards maximizing economic profit, put a hand on its conscience and decided that the show could not go on. Instead of the Grand Prix on the track, the solidarity race has begun, with donations, fundraising and concrete interventions in aid of local populationsof those people who in the space of a few hours have lost everything.

Today of all days, we wanted to be out there, racing for you. We’re sorry we could not put on a show, but there are bigger priorities than racing. Emilia-Romagna, stay safe. You’re in our thoughts 💙#Alpine #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/N5pJ24lYCV — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) May 21, 2023

Alpine’s message to the fans

Also in terms of social communication, in recent days, all the teams have often addressed with thoughts and messages to the people of Emilia Romagna, in what should have been a weekend of celebration and which instead was crowded, for everyone, with thoughts of a very different kind.

A few hours from what should have been the starting time of the Grand Prix, the French Alpine team sent a nice message to all the enthusiasts affected by the flood tragedy, hoping that the situation will soon return to normal and reiterating how in these circumstances there are far more important priorities than a car race: “Just today we wanted to be out there racing for you. Sorry we couldn’t put on a show – reads the reflection published by the Enstone team – but there are more important priorities than racing. Emilia-Romagna, stay safe. You are in our thoughts”.