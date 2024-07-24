by VALERIO BARRETTA

Alpine-Mercedes, agreement on the home straight

The marriage between the two is almost here Alpine And Mercedes. The French team is working to get out of the technical crisis and at the moment the easiest situation is to not think about engines and become a customer team of Mercedes. A hypothesis that we have already reported and of which only the timing needs to be understood: the rush to have a good power unit (the Renault one is undoubtedly the worst) encourages Alpine to accelerate operations already for next season, but it is much easier for the wedding to be celebrated starting from 2026. It was reported The Teamaccording to which Alpine technicians have already visited the Brixworth factory, where Mercedes power units are produced, and were impressed by its efficiency, logistics and engineering.

Installing the power unit already in 2025 would bring more problems than benefits, even just thinking that the A525 will have a chassis designed for a Renault engine and not Mercedes. Then it is a matter of looking for an amalgamation for just one year, because then the cars of this cycle will be swept away by the revolution of 2026. And it is precisely in the 2026 key that Alpine is getting greedy: the recent visit to Brixworth would have made the French understand that the Mercedes will be an excellent engine, superior to the one that Red Bull is designing with the help of Ford. And also the recent performances of McLaren encourage one to think that being a power unit customer does not automatically lead to a disadvantage compared to the supplier team.

The cost factor

If the wedding is on the home straight it is not only due to performance, but also to money: the annual cost for the supply of Mercedes engines would be 17 million eurosa figure lower than the 100 million estimated for the development of an internal power unit, with no guarantee that it would be competitive. In fact, the opposite would be true: even working “internally”, Renault would be hugely behind on the 2026 engines and would condemn itself to further years of anonymity.

The risk of strike

Clearly, if the agreement with Mercedes were to be confirmed, the Viry-Châtillon facility – where F1 engines are designed and assembled – would be at risk. Yesterday a meeting was held between the company and union representatives, but the atmosphere is tense, also because the engine manufacturers apparently learned of the agreement with Mercedes from the media and not from Renault. At the moment Alpine fears that these protests will lead to a strike and the lack of power units in some races of the 2024 World Championship. It would be yet another twist in a team that has been off track for two years.