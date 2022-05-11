Alpine meeting, “Pull and carry weight at their table”

The gathering of the Alpine which took place last week a Rimini he brought with him endless controversies because of the 200 testimonials from sexual harassment suffered by girls present at the party, which for them has turned into a real one nightmare. After the parade of the ninety thousand black feathers (but it is estimated that 400 thousand, including family members and carers, participated in the 4 days of Rimini), the testimonies of women who say they have been harassed. And yesterday one 26 years old she introduced herself by carabinieri telling of having been attacked from three men last Saturday. “They had taken by the armjerked, insulted with irrevocable obscenities… There were three, three Alpini. It happened Saturday afternoon in the crowd … I could to free myself in some way e to escape“.

But they are many – continues the Corriere – i similar talesthe molested girls decided to get together, thanks to the support of the feminist association “Not one less“with the aim of denouncing each episode and making sure that the annual gathering of the Alpini does not take place anymore. Other testimonials. A quartet of girls made their way “among the groping some black feathers “,” many already drunkseemed out of control “, finally reaching a piadineria.” Beside our table there were a dozen Alpini, all over fifty. They looked at us with the drool at the mouth. They asked to join us “for a beer together”. We said no, they insisted. At our umpteenth refusal, four of them got up, lifting the bench and dragging it towards them. We were terrified“. Another girl:” They made me drop the ice cream and then with the language they mimicked obscene things and they said vulgar phrases“.

