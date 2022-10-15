The 2022 World Cup can be summed up in a few words: Red Bull and Ferrari to be the masters, Mercedes in the “middle ground”, Alpine And McLaren fighting for fourth place, the rest to watch. The winner does not change – Max Verstappen – nor has the top trio changed, but at the foot of the podium Alpine has recovered all the margin from McLaren. It did so for numerous reasons: a better car base, a series of convincing developments (the latest in the series, the update to the bottom, which gave Suzuka great results), an engine that proved even superior in terms of performance. to that Mercedes and the constancy of the couple made up of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

So why is the French team only 13 points clear of their rivals in the constructors’ standings? Lando also asked himself this Norriswho many (too many) times had to fight alone against the two Alpine peaks, while Daniel Ricciardo struggled in the lower areas of the ranking: “As I have said many times, they are much faster than us. I don’t understand how we are still fighting with them in the constructors’ championship. Right now the Alpine is absolutely from another planet than us. Yet before Suzuka, no one knows how, we were ahead of them“. A thrust that did not please the Alpine sports director Alan It remains: “I don’t know why Lando continues to affirm this concept, at this point I believe that we made him nervous. We are much more focused on Mercedes than on McLaren. We are trying to get to the level of Mercedes. We had a big setback in Singapore, but I believe that normalcy is back in Suzuka: I imagine that in the next races we will be able to do the same. The car is clearly getting faster and I believe it is getting closer to the best“.