[Rassegna stampa] – There was not even time to start getting bored in the first days of the four-week summer break that Formula 1 granted itself. The first part of the season with the Hungarian GP ended, in fact, here it opens with a roar that no one had foreseen the door of the ‘silly season’ strangest and most controversial in recent years. First came the announcement, expected by very few, of the transfer to Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, decided by the Asturian in the space of a few days and not even communicated to the Alpine, which thus found itself with the match in hand. The French team at this point turned to their young third driver, the Australian talent Oscar Piastriwho however responded spades in the most spectacular way possible.

The champion of F3 and F2 indeed has publicly denied the official announcement made by the team, making it clear that he has no intention of racing in 2023 with the team that raised him. According to the rumors of the paddock, in fact, Piastri’s manager, Mark Webber, has already signed a pre-contract that would bring the rider aussie in McLaren, as a substitute for his compatriot Daniel Ricciardo. The whole affair will obviously have to pass through the scrutiny of numerous lawyers from the various parties involved. In the meantime, however, Renault must try to protect itself if Piastri really manages to free himself and migrate to other shores. Many journalists, from France, give Ricciardo as their favorite, who would return to the team he called home in the two-year period 2019-2020. According to Fulvio Solms del Corriere dello Sportinstead, the names on the table would be others. Among these, surprisingly, also that of the Italian Antonio Giovinazzicurrently third Ferrari driver.

“[…] Ricciardo dumped Renault rather brutally in late 2020 and it is unlikely that […] Luca De Meo […]metabolized that about-face. They are others […] the names of the candidates […] Antonio Giovinazzi and Mick Schumacher, and the Dutch Nick De Vries. Giovinazzi […] uncomfortable in Formula E, he has long been in contact with various teams and with the French themselves to return to Formula 1. The possibilities […] there is no shortage: in addition to Alpine, Haas and Williams are an option instead of Nicolas Latifi, less Alpha Tauri instead of Yuki Tsunoda. […]“.