Alpine affirms its presence in Europe through a new Workshop. Which the French car manufacturer defines as “much more than a simple concept store”: inaugurated in the heart of Barcelona, ​​it boasts a surface area ranging from 300 to 600 square meters, It stands out for its essential design, and includes a restaurant and bar area and a lounge equipped with giant screens and a technologically advanced sound system from partner Devialet.

Alpine Atelier in Barcelona

Clearly, inside the Atelier we also find a sales area which allows you to order your own Alpine and customize it on site. Not only that: it also offers the possibility of getting behind the wheel of the A110 with a driving simulator. “We are very proud to open the first Atelier Alpine in Barcelona, ​​before extending the concept to Paris and London,” announced Antonino Labate, Director of Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience at Alpine, effectively making the brand’s European expansion plan known.

Soon also in London and Paris

Going into more detail, these two new European Ateliers will be inaugurated by the end of the year, and will be located in the prestigious neighborhoods of Parisat Opéra, and of Londonin Mayfair. “Atelier Alpine will allow us to enrich the center of the great European metropolises, bring together and conquer the maximum number of motorsport enthusiasts – concluded Labate – Conceived as a place for entertainment and sharing, Atelier Alpine is a hub for motorsport fans, enthusiasts and customers who will come to enjoy exhilarating experiences in a trendy location. They will also be able to have the pleasure of watching the races on the big screen and enjoy new experiences, such as driving the A110 in the simulator. Our customers will also have the option to configure your Alpine with the Atelier customization offer“.