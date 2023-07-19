Forget Silverstone

On the eve of the weekend valid for the Hungarian Grand Prix 2023the basic goal at home Alpine there’s only one thing: don’t repeat the sporting nightmare experienced two weeks ago at Silverstone. In Great Britain, in fact, the French team achieved its worst result of the season with the retirement of Esteban Ocon and the 18th place of Pierre Gasly, which also interrupted a positive series of consecutive placings in the points zone which had lasted for five races, i.e. from the Miami GP.

Ocon’s sweet memories

Of the two transalpine drivers, the one who most desires his own redemption opportunities is Ocon, for two different reasons: in addition to leaving behind the already mentioned disappointment at Silverstone, with the race closed prematurely due to technical problems, the number 31 won his first and so far only career win in F1 right at the Hungaroring, in 2021. Positive memories that will further motivate the 26-year-old from Evreux, who commented on his emotions a few days before the Hungarian weekend: “I love driving at the Hungaroring – he has declared – it’s one of my favorite circuits, and not just because I won there. It is a track for real drivers, with many corners, where overtaking can be difficult and tire management is very important. Budapest is a beautiful city and has a nice atmosphere. It will be a little different not going straight into the summer break after the race weekend like we usually do, but I’m excited for the next two weekends where we know we need to get good results to go into this year’s summer close with high spirits.”

Closing in beauty before the break

Also Gasly however, he shared his intention of wanting to do well before the summer break, which will begin at the beginning of August immediately after the Belgian Grand Prix, scheduled for next week: “The Hungaroring is a track that is not so fast, but at the same time pressing in terms of the succession of the various corners. Maintaining the ‘flow’ is the key to delivering a fast lap at this track. I hope it fits our package and that we can have a competitive weekend where both Esteban and I will be looking to get back in the points and close out the first half of the season on a high before the summer break with Budapest and Spa.”