A podium to unlock

There Alpine already from the first races of the season he had shown that he had good potential. The team that finished fourth in the Constructors’ standings in 2022 in Melbourne, Australia remained hooked on the Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari train with Pierre Gasly and did the same in Miami with Esteban Ocon.

The latter in Monaco has finally ‘passed to cash’ even with fate after all the vicissitudes that have hit Alpine at the start of the season (the own goal between Ocon and Gasly in Melbourne in Australia took away from the transalpines around twenty points that would give other perspectives to the Constructors ranking). Ocon was amazing in Qualifying bringing the A523 to the second row with the fourth best time overall, Charles Leclerc’s penalty promoted Ocon to third position, the same with which he finished a GP disputed defending tooth and nail a very precious podium.

Mercedes, Ferrari and Alpine – Sprint aside – all have podium finishes in the first six races of 2023 and it is understandable for Alpine to feed big ambitions for the continuation of the season also to calm a management impatient to see Alpine blue on the upper floors of F1 as soon as possible.

With Ferrari and ahead of Mercedes

Alan Stayssporting director of Alpine, has set goals for the Barcelona weekend: “The updates we had planned for Imola are working well – declared Permane according to what was reported by the newspaper racingnews365.com – in Barcelona we expect the same scenario to repeat itself, i.e. of to be ahead of the Mercedes and on par with the Ferraris. Verstappen, Perez and Alonso, on the other hand, should be out of reach, but he doesn’t see why we can’t aspire to play with Ferrari and Mercedes. We were competitive in Miami too. We will also bring a small novelty and there are others in the pipeline, a development program which should give us a clearer and more exhaustive picture of our real position within the starting grid”.