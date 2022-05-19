In the rich program of this weekend of engines, Formula 1 will also play its part with the unfolding of the Spanish Grand Prixsixth round of the 2022 world championship. A very special weekend for all the teams and drivers involved in the Barcelona, where they will return to a track they have already tackled this winter for the pre-season tests. A special event, therefore, even more so for Fernando Alonsowho in Montmeló will compete at home in front of his own audience.

A track that also evokes good memories to the Spaniard ofAlpine, who won here in 2006 and 2010, respectively at the wheel of Renault and Ferrari; an appointment that, at least as far as the present is concerned, could also help him unlock a series of results at the beginning of the season conditioned by retirements, accidents, unfortunate episodes and penalties with related relegations in the standings, for a total of only 2 points conquered. Both the two-time world champion and Esteban Ocon will be able to count on a new rear wing, an update designed to improve aerodynamic efficiency by making a car, the A522, which until now has always excelled for top speed, even faster on straights. in the fast sections.

“I have raced in Barcelona for many years, so I know the track and the place well – explained Alonso – it’s a track that really shows your car’s position relative to the rest of the group, and has been the site of winter testing for several years. It won’t be easy to overtake, so we need to qualify well. Unless there is a Safety Car or something unusual in the race, it is difficult to gain ground. This year we qualified quite well, so we hope to be able to keep the form of the previous Saturdays also in Barcelona and to play a race without problems ”.

A track rating very similar to that of your teammate Esteban Oconwho added further details on the layout of the Catalan circuit: “Barcelona is one of those circuits that all the teams and drivers know very well – added the French – we have been racing and testing there for some time, but of course it comes with challenges like any track. The first two sectors are fast and can be difficult, and the tire management is very important. The final sector is at a low speed and there is usually a loss of grip towards the end of the lap when the tires overheat. In general, it is quite difficult to overtake in Barcelona, ​​although the long straight downhill can give you advantages in terms of power and DRS, so it is a fundamental part of the circuit. Because of this – he concluded – qualifying and race strategy are particularly important for gaining track positions. Last year I qualified 5th on the grid, so it’s a track that I like and we know we can be competitive ”.