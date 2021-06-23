Fresh from eighth place in the French GP, won thanks to another great race by Fernando Alonso, the Alpine now she is ready to face the interesting Austrian ‘double’. Two consecutive races on the Red Bull Ring in which the French team will have to confirm the significant progress shown after the complex weekend in Monte-Carlo. In the constructors’ classification, the primary objective is to reduce the distance from the AlphaTauri-Aston Martin duo, currently fighting for fifth position.

Alonso: “Ferrari within reach where tire degradation is high”

“Austria is a fairly unique circuit – commented Esteban Ocon, presenting the two races between the peaks of Styria – especially for its hillside location. It’s a really beautiful location, so spending two weeks there is always enjoyable. The two races of last year were special, because they marked the moment when I got back to racing in F1 and also the first race after the lockdown. Something different this year will be that we will have fans and that’s exciting. I really like it, I can’t wait to see the fans on the track this weekend “.

“The Red Bull Ring is an exciting track in which to race – echoed him Fernando Alonso – with lots of ups and downs and high speed turns. I raced here in the 2000s and then again since 2014, so I have quite a bit of experience on the circuit. Not much has changed. There are some good overtaking opportunities in Turns 3 and 4 and this makes the weekend interesting as we can fight for positions on Sunday. I like that there is another race right away, because you can try to keep the momentum going from the previous round“.