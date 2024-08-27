Home World

South Tyrol is considered a hiker’s paradise – even for celebrities like Angela Merkel. Now, of all places, a historic mountain jewel is available there.

Bolzano – The mountains in South Tyrol (Italy) are a place of longing for many. Celebrities such as Hollywood star Brad Pitt have been spotted there at Bolzano airport. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel is a loyal South Tyrol fan. The 70-year-old recently traveled with police protection to spend her summer vacation in the mountain village of Sulden.

Mountain idyll at 2581 meters – South Tyrol seeks buyer for historic Schaubachhütte

The Schaubach Hut is located in Sulden at an altitude of 2581 meters. But the refuge in the middle of the Stelvio National Park is empty and closed. Now the mountain idyll is for sale. The province of South Tyrol is asking 933,004.87 euros for the Schaubach Hut.

Christian Bianchi, the regional councilor for public works and monument preservation, explained in a press release: “Together with the technicians of the Department for the Evaluation of Cultural Heritage, we have identified that some properties are no longer of institutional interest”.

It is not necessary to keep the Schaubachhütte in public ownership due to the good development, said Daniel Bedin, the director of the property department, according to the Italian news channel rainews.itThe hut could be continued by a private owner, if one can be found.

From September 27, South Tyrol will accept offers for the hut. In the open tender, “the contract will be awarded to the one with the lowest offer.” The sales price of 933,004.87 euros could rise as a result of the auction. The proceeds from the sale of the Schaubach hut and other properties “should be freed up for projects for citizens” and bring up to 30 million euros into the state coffers.

Holiday region South Tyrol wants to monetize Schaubachhütte – so far without success

The Schaubach Hut (Italian: Rifugio Città di Milano), however, has been for sale for some time. Already in 2021, the property was offered for an estimated value of around one million euros, as unsertirol24.com reported. The refuge was also for sale in 2022.

The Schaubach Hut was once a place where visitors could be pampered with “its warm atmosphere and wonderful cuisine,” as the Stelvio National Park website states. It can be reached on foot via path no. 1 from the Sulden cable car or directly by cable car.

It remains to be seen whether a buyer will be found for the Schaubachhütte with its 12 rooms and a mattress dormitory with 25 beds. New hut regulations in South Tyrol are currently causing discussions.

Jewel in the South Tyrolean mountains – Schaubachhütte is a piece of alpine history

The Schaubach Hut is located near the Suldenspitze in the Stelvio National Park. It was built in 1876 by the Alpine Society “Wilde Bande” from Vienna and served to develop the ice sea of ​​the Zufallspitze and the Suldenferner as well as the smaller satellites of the Ortler at the end of the valley of Sulden. In 1888 the hut was purchased by the Hamburg section of the DÖAV and in 1892 it was rebuilt and partially extended.

During the First World War, the hut was completely destroyed by shelling. After the war, the remains were assigned to the CAI Milan section. Thanks to a public collection of funds among the Milanese citizens, the hut was rebuilt and inaugurated in 1926. Over the years, the Schaubach hut was renovated and constantly improved. In 1999, it returned to the ownership of the Province of South Tyrol.

