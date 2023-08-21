Home page World

Two German hikers wanted to climb up to the Ingolstadt house in the Berchtesgaden Alps together. But on the way there, one of the two left his companion completely exhausted. © Christian Peters/Imago

A hiker from Germany has probably simply left his completely exhausted companion to his fate. Afterwards he showed no insight.

Saalfelden – “We were alerted around 10 p.m. on Sunday evening,” says Markus Reichholf, the Saalfelden local office and operations manager. A climber discovered a weakened hiker on the approach path to the Ingoldstädter Haus in the Berchtesgaden Alps at around 1950 meters. The German was on the climb and couldn’t go any further.

The rescuers immediately climbed up to him. Once there, the very weak 64-year-old said that he would miss his companion. The two Germans from Lower Bavaria drove together to Weißbach on Sunday and set out from there in the direction of the Alpenhütte, about five hours away, at an altitude of 2119 meters. reports rosenheim24.de.

No trace of German hiker’s insight – comrade “has to be able to manage on his own”

On the way, the second German left his 64-year-old weakened companion behind and went on alone. “Of course, we then launched a large-scale operation to search for the second German mountaineer,” said Reichholf, who also called the landlord of the Ingoldstadt house: “I informed him and he said that he would look if someone came. But then I called him again and asked him to check his sleeping quarters as well.”

In fact, the second German was discovered asleep in the camp: “We woke him up, but he had no insight. He said that he had left his colleague behind and only said that he had to get by on his own.” The Saalfelden mountain rescuers transported the weakened 64-year-old down to the valley using a mountain stretcher. The end of the deployment was around 4:30 a.m. and that was on a day when the watch had already recorded three deployments earlier. A total of 16 mountain rescuers were deployed.

Just recently, a similar case on K2 in the Himalayas made headlines when a Sherpa was abandoned there and dozens of mountaineers climbed over the injured man before the young father finally died. (nt)