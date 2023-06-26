200 million to get to the top of F1

200 million euros from the sale of 24% of the team’s shares: this morning the Renault group and Alpine formalized the entry of Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments as shareholders into Alpine Racing Ltd. Alpine was valued at $900 million and the investment by these companies which now own shares in Alpine will accelerate the growth process of the stable called to measure itself against giants such as Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin. Alec Scheiner, co-founder and partner of Otro Capital, will join the Board of Directors of Alpine Racing Ltd. Alpine Racing SAS, the entity that manufactures F1 engines in Viry-Châtillon, France, is not part of the transaction and will remain wholly owned by the Renault group.

The words of Luca De Meo (General Manager of the Renault Group)

“Formula 1 and Alpine are strategic assets for Groupe Renault. Over the last two years we’ve reignited Alpine, capitalizing on its iconic A110 sports coupe and boosting it with entry into Formula 1, where it aims to become a stable of world championship ambitions. This partnership will accelerate Alpine’s development in F1diversifying sources of income and increasing brand equity”.

The words of Laurent Rossi (CEO of Alpine)

“This operation is an important step to improve our performance at all levels. Firstly, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with solid experience in the sports sector, will bring their recognized expertise to enhance our media and marketing strategy, which is essential to underpin our sports performance long-term. Secondly, the incremental revenue generated will in turn be reinvested into the teamin order to further accelerate our Mountain Climber plan, aimed at catching up with the top teams in terms of state-of-the-art infrastructure”.

The words of Alec Scheiner, co-founder and partner of Otro Capital

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to invest in Alpine F1. We believe in the running of the business, the value of the brand and the long-term future of the sport. We believe that, together with our partners RedBird and Maximum Effort Investments, we will be able to add value to Alpine’s business operations and brand building, especially in North America.”