Alpine meeting, the Democratic Party sides with the girls: “Who justifies is an accomplice”

The gathering of the Alpine from Rimini becomes a political case and the storm within the Pd. The Secretary Enrico Letta he did not like the words of the coordinator of the Rimini Dems, which in fact he had minimized on the alleged sexual harassment reported by hundreds of girls. It all begins – reads the Corriere della Sera – on 10 May with a press release from the dem of the Romagna city distances itself from the reactions of indignation aroused by the complaints of many girls on social media: “We mean dissociate us come on accusing tonesaimed at increasing a climate of generalist and indifferent controversy, which throws an unacceptable discredit towards a Body from recognized value“.

It does not pay, – continues the Courier – Sonia Alvisi he also explains that anyone who does not immediately report certain facts to the authorities «becomes less credible“. Enrico Lettawhen he reads those statements, gets angry not a little. Undoubtedly it is an image damage that does not benefit the Democratic Party at all. During the day, the pressing to convince starts Alvisi to leave the role of spokesperson for the women of Rimini. She announces a note in the evening. And in the end, at 10 pm the resignation. The MEP Alessandra Moretti: “These are facts that absolutely cannot be justified, who minimizes is complicit“.

Read also:

Draghi-Mattarella, tension on the date of the vote. The premier wants to “escape” …

Draghi in the US earthquake the left. Letta chases Conte, divided Pd. AND…

Ukraine, Russia but not only. All the planet armed and fierce

Collot: Attacked by Ukrainian Nazis. Attempted sexual assault on girl

Russia-Ukraine war: why Putin is betting on the neo-Nazi group Wagner

Exclusive / Tim: all the dossiers on Labriola’s table

“We want the One O One”: a petition addressed to Sanpellegrino

Colombo: “I, immigrants, P2 and Mani Pulite”. The Business podcast. VIDEO

Poste Italiane, quarter on the rise: net profit of € 495 million

Banca Ifis, net profit + 74% (€ 35 million in the 1st quarter of 2022)

ITA Airways launches True Italian Experience for tourism development