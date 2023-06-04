Barcelona, ​​Alpine fifth force: Gasly’s regret

There Alpine he comes out of the Spanish Grand Prix with five points to his credit: a meager haul compared to that of Monte-Carlo, where he even achieved a podium, but which consolidates the role of fifth strength of the Enstone team.

For the third consecutive appointment, both Esteban Or with that Pierre Gasly they scored points: points that could have been many more if the former AlphaTauri had started in fourth place, a result earned on the field and canceled by the two impeding in qualifying on Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen. Here are the words of the two Alpine riders after the Montmeló race: above all Gasly expressed his regret for the six penalty positions on the grid.

Ocon’s words

“We leave Barcelona with a double points finish, I think we can be satisfied with our work this weekend. In the end we finished eighth and I don’t think we could have done much more todaywith our race pace perhaps a little lacking compared to our competitors who finished up frontOcon commented. “We will certainly see how to improve this aspect but, overall, it was a very positive Saturday, followed by a good Sunday. We can be proud of the last two weeks, but we know there is work to be done to keep moving in the right direction“.

Gasly’s words

“For my part, it was a frustrating Sunday after yesterday’s excellent qualifying, also considering the fact that today I showed a pace that allowed me to stay in the top sixGasly added. “Unfortunately, the penalties and the bad start had a big impact on my race, which we will review collectively to see what we can improve next time. The car is performing well, we have to keep working hard to get more. I’m looking forward to some rest before facing Canada in two weeks“.