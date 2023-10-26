Alpine wants to finish well

With the ten points brought home by Pierre Gasly, the Alpine it reached 100 points this year too, as always happened post-Covid. This year the finish line was reached with much more difficulty, at the fifth to last race and after a series of corporate vicissitudes that made the press releases speak more than the track. Even at the ranking level, the French team’s season was anonymous: almost always sixth, too fast to stay with the weakest but also too slow to stay with the strongest. And so the only reason of interest within the team concerns who will finish in front between Gasly and Esteban Ocon: currently the former Red Bull is at 56-44 and wants to extend his lead in Mexico.

Gasly’s words

“The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is an interesting track and presents a unique challenge with the high altitude. We have high-downforce wings, but the car is still light for the conditions. I’m passing the baton to Jack for PL1 and I’m looking forward to seeing his contribution to the race weekend, as he will be carrying out some important testing during his time in the car. I I want to be ready to start from PL2 and adapt to the race conditions. We need another good weekend from an operational point of view, like in Austin, and I feel ready for the challenge. The race in Mexico City is long and very demanding, but my mind is on another positive weekend where I want to continue scoring points“.

Ocon’s words

“This race has been very popular since it returned to the calendar a few years ago. The fans here are fantastic and the event and atmosphere is always pretty crazy and enjoyable to live. One of my favorite moments is driving through the packed section of the stadium, it never gets tiring. I love coming to Mexico City in general, it’s a beautiful country and there’s a party atmosphere as soon as you arrive in the city“.

“The track is pleasant to drive and Mexico City’s high altitude creates a completely different feel for the car, unlike any other we experience on the calendar. The air is very thin and this can change the handling of the car, with much less grip, and the race is more demanding from a physical point of view. We are ready for the challenge and hope to be strong“.