Alpine in ‘no man’s land’ in the rankings

There Alpine is experiencing a 2023 below expectations in terms of results, but at least on a personal level both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly can boast a podium obtained respectively in Monaco and Hungary (with Gasly capable of finishing in the top-3 also in the Sprint of Spa in Belgium). In the Constructors’ standings the transalpine team is sixth with 81 points, 60 more than Williams, seventh, but distant from McLaren which has 139 and seems to have found further performance with the Singapore update. It is increasingly difficult for Gasly and Ocon to aim for the points in the face of such fierce competition, but both are enthusiastic about racing at Suzuka.

The words of Pierre Gasly

“Suzuka is one of my favorite tracks on the calendar, so I really hope we can put in a great performance. It is a circuit that all of us drivers appreciate, because it is fast, features some challenging curve combinations and usually puts on a great show. Japan is a very special place for me since my Super Formula days, as I spent a lot of time in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya during my season in 2017. I remember my first event in Suzuka and I was completely blown away by the support of the fans. It’s incredible, so special and warm and every year we are there for Formula 1 it never wanes. I want to finish in the points again like in Singapore.”

The words of Esteban Ocon

“Driving at Suzuka is a real pleasure, I love this circuit. In the past we have seen that overtaking is not always easy compared to other circuits, but the races are always good. We riders always have to find the rhythm quickly, especially in the first sector of the Esses. That stretch is the key to everything, once that’s sorted out the ride follows. Last year I achieved a great result here finishing the race in fourth place and I can’t wait to race in front of the passionate Japanese fans who always make it an amazing experience to come here.”