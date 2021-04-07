Fernando Alonso already dropped it at the conclusion of the 2021 Bahrain GP. “We are building a hot streak and something more important for 2022. You will enjoy this comeback.” And this Wednesday, Alpine, through its CEO, Laurent Rossi, has confirmed on the official website of the World Cup the ambitious roadmap that the Gala training will carry out throughout this year at the Enstone factory (United Kingdom ) in order to give that definitive leap in quality that consolidates them at the front of the grid.



An intriguing project where the The objective is to build the best car in the history of the Big circus taking advantage of the new generation of cars, more simplified at the aerodynamic level, diffuser or flat bottom to improve braking, stability or cornering and favor the battles on the track, which will debut in the championship in 2022.

“The A521 is a good car”

An arduous challenge where there is a main victim: the A521. Rossi anticipates that the development of the current machine of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon will be very limited, although it was something foreseen by the technicians of the County of Oxfordshire: “What we want to do is to continue building what we have. The Enstone team Much has changed in recent years, working on a car that has reached its limits. It is a good car, it is not the best as we can see, but it is a good car. This does not mean that we want to extract the maximum in each race and also adjust the operation of the organization while making sure build the best car of all taking advantage of the new regulation of 2022 “.

Laurent, who returned to the Renault Group three years ago to occupy the position of director of strategy and commercial development, confirms that in recent months several high-level engineers have arrived to reinforce different departments of the team: different group of people, not all, there are several people who are very good, but there has been a little change. Marcin Budkowski has arrived and has started to put his personal touch on the team. We have hired some high level engineers, so we are very confident that this new mayonnaise, if you allow me this license, will taste good next year. We are French, so we know a thing or two about mayonnaise. “

“The whole team is aligned around Marcin Budkowski”



Finally, Laurent Rossi praises the figure of Marcin Budkowski, since one of the first things he was able to verify when he assumed the role of CEO of Alpine at the beginning of January, is that all the engineers of the team trust his guidelines to return to win: “We have a plan, we have a vision. When I arrived, I spoke with Marcin, he drew me a very clear script for the team. I met with different departments because I am an engineer, I talked to a lot of people and I realized that they were quite aligned with himWhich is weird, because I’ve been in a lot of organizations where you talk to the top and you go down steps and they’re not always aligned with their superiors. That gives me a lot of confidence because there is a plan in place. We have people who have worked in the best teams in the last 23 years. We have a two-time world champion who is going to contribute his experience. I think we are in the first step of a long journey, but I am very confident. “