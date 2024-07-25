Alpine one year later

Sunday 30 July 2023: Just under a year ago, on the weekend of the Belgian Grand Prix, theAlpine announced drastic changes within its team, with three dismissals effective immediately. In addition to team principal Otmar Szafnauer, who from the following meeting in Holland handed over the reins of the team to Bruno Faminto leave the roles of sporting director and technical director were also Alan Permane and Pat Fry. A year later, still on the same track, we could witness the last race of another team principal Alpine.

Famin’s latest?

As reported by racingnews365.comFamin would in fact be ready to resign from his position already at the end of the upcoming Belgian GPwith the Frenchman continuing his experience in Alpine or Renault, but occupying a role that has not yet been specified.

Other changes

Another revolution that could therefore materialize with the return of Flavio Briatore, appointed Advisor by Renault CEO Luca de Meo. If we exclude what could happen with Famin, with the announcement of his replacement expected soon, the other aspect that is generating more discussions is the one relating to a possible agreement between Alpine itself and Mercedeswith the latter ready to supply its own power units from 2026.