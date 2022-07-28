Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

Split

On Sunday, the accident car broke through a road railing and fell about 45 meters deep into Lake Lucerne. © Urs Flueeler/dpa

Last Sunday a car sank in Lake Lucerne in Switzerland. The salvage was difficult. Now there is sad certainty.

Brunnen – The drama in the Swiss foothills happened last Sunday (July 24th). Around noon, a car collided with a rock face in the village of Brunnen for unknown reasons, spun over the oncoming lane and then broke through the road railing. “As a result, the vehicle fell around 45 meters and sank in Lake Lucerne,” said the Schwyz canton police in a press release.

Alpine drama in Switzerland: accident car sinks in Lake Lucerne

Located in Switzerland on the edge of the Alps in the cantons of Schwyz, Uri, Lucerne and Unterwalden, the lake is popular with both locals and tourists. The accident on Sunday happened on Axenstrasse. It connects the towns of Brunnen and Flüelen and runs along the eastern shore of the lake. On the section of the accident near Wolfsprung, a vertical rock face rises up into the sky on one side of the road, on the other side it goes down steeply towards the water.

The search for the vehicle wreck and possible occupants was difficult despite a large number of emergency services. Initially, neither the car nor people could be located. Specialists from the Zurich canton police, together with the lake police from the Schwyz canton police, searched the bottom of Lake Lucerne for objects. On Wednesday afternoon (July 27), the Swiss police finally published another report: the sunken car was recovered after three days.

Specialists from the Zurich cantonal police searched for the vehicle and possible victims with an underwater search device. © Urs Flueeler/dpa

Sad certainty: SUV recovered from a depth of 182 meters – one fatality

With the help of two crane ships, the SUV was lifted from a depth of 182 meters in Lake Lucerne towards the surface of the water. “A few meters below the surface, divers from the Schwyz cantonal police carried out further security work on the accident vehicle,” the police statement said.

After that there was sad certainty. The emergency services discovered a fatality in the accident vehicle. The body was removed from the vehicle and taken to the Institute for Forensic Medicine at the University of Zurich to clarify the cause of death and identify it, the police said. According to the current status of the investigation, it is assumed that the fatality was traveling alone at the time of the accident.

The car involved in the accident was “lifted out of the water in a protected place.” So far, little was known about the vehicle involved in the accident. The investigators only said that the car had a Zurich license plate. The published images after the recovery from Lake Lucerne show a completely battered dark SUV. Noisy picture it should be a BMW from the X series. (ph)