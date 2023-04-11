Alpine, the Melbourne hoax

Eight points in the constructors’ championship do not do full justice to the car’s performance Alpine. Normally, Gedda’s double points finish would have been repeated in Melbourne, but the race direction’s decision deceived the French team, who were out with both cars for an episode that was not considered for classification purposes.

Developments soon

The contact between Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, who ousted both A523s from Albert Park, will not spoil the atmosphere within the team. At least that’s the hope of team principal Otmar Szafnauerwhich with the updates between Baku and Imola expects to gain three tenths in terms of performance.

Szafnauer’s words

“In Melbourne we were suddenly faster and we don’t know why. We have to understand this aspect, because the car hasn’t changed much since the last race. Maybe we’ve perfected the set-up or progressed in energy management“, these are the words of Szafnauer as reported by Auto Motor und Sport. “We will proceed like last year in terms of developments. Performance gains is a relative concept, but we believe we do being able to keep up with the pace of development of Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin“.

The Gasly-Ocon accident

“It’s still not an issue for the budget cap, even if it’s a steep cost. This episode, however, has shifted priorities. For Baku we need spare parts first of all. Something like the front wing is not that easy to rebuild in two weeks. We still have to check if this has an impact on the possibility of fully developing our development package”, continued Szafnauer, who then didn’t make any controversy about the race direction’s decision. “The rules are what they are. The red flag is there if a repair on the track takes longer. We would have preferred a rule that ended the race on lap 55. Be that as it may, one suffered damage and another benefited. Usually at the end of the year the balance is even“.