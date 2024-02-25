The 2024 edition of the event will start on April 28th Alpine Cup by 1000 Miglia. The event reaches its fourth edition this year and will continue until May 4th. For the first time the race will not be held in winter but will instead start in spring, consequently also changing the scenarios the participants will experience.

The 2024 path

The 2024 Alpine Cup will take place in 5 stages the entire Alpine arc from East to Westcrossing the borders of Italy, Slovenia, Austria, Lichtenstein, Switzerland, Germany and France, from Trieste to Courmayeur. Alongside the race, 1000 Miglia will launch the project The Great Alpine Journeya path of reflection parallel to the itinerary of the race and aimed at representing the socio-economic, anthropological and environmental transformations that cross the Alpine territory in its cross-border dimension.

The conclusion of the 2024 Alpine Cup

The Great Alpine Journey will end with a Forum in Courmayeur scheduled for Saturday 4 Maysum of the ideas and contributions collected. The number of cars competing has been limited to 30, and participation will be by invitation.