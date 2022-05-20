The season of Alpine, so far, it has been particularly unfortunate. The Enstone team has often obtained less on the track than it deserved, especially thanks to several unfortunate episodes that saw a particular protagonist Fernando Alonso. The hope, on the weekend at home, in Spain, is that this time the Blindfolded Goddess will be able to lend a hand to the two-time world champion. Certainly, at the end of the day on Friday, you can recognize how the Alpine weekend started off on the right foot. Alonso in fact finished the PL2 in sixth position, first among the drivers not at the wheel of Ferrari, Red Bull or Mercedes. A sign of competitiveness also confirmed by the pace on long runs, not too far from that shown by the two Ferraris.

“Today was a decent day for us – commented the Asturian, without being too unbalanced – after the winter tests in February we had to do some tests, because the car has changed a lot since then. We tried to evaluate a few things and do our normal tire evaluation work. We have collected some useful data, but it is clear that we need to improve the car further for tomorrow. The balance is not perfect. There is still some work to be done tonight to make sure we are well prepared for tomorrow’s qualifying. I liked seeing the grandstands full and I hope that tomorrow we will be able to put on a good show “.

More optimistic than Alonso, at least in words, it seemed Esteban Ocon. The Frenchman closed the PL2 in non-square, overtaken by a surprising Sebastian Vettel, at the wheel of the Aston Martin. “It’s great to drive back to Barcelona – declared the winner of the Hungarian GP 2021 – it’s nice to hear how different the car is from when we came here for winter testing. It has evolved in the right direction and I feel a significant difference. Today we appear to be in contention for the top-10, which is always good on Fridays. There is still work to be done, however, that’s for sure. After today’s two practice sessions, we know where we need to focus our efforts to be in a good position tomorrow. Overall, it has been a solid day of data collection and now we are working head-on to make sure we are at our best for qualifying tomorrow.“.