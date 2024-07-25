Alpine, the internal clash continues

No Formula 1 team has been experiencing in the last few months – but looking back one can easily speak of years – a internal chaos comparable to that experienced by the Alpine team. The latest step in an environmental and work situation that is anything but healthy and enviable concerns the decision – extremely controversial – of leave Renault engines to become a Mercedes customerThe plan, spearheaded by the team’s new consultant Flavio Briatore, was supposed to be operational as early as 2025, but has understandably sparked a furious backlash from the workforce at the Viry-Châtillon factory.

The change of power unit should therefore take place, more calmly, starting from the 2026 season, also taking advantage of the change in technical regulations. But to contest this decision, and more generally all the behavior of the management of Alpine and Renault in recent years, a former team employee: it’s about Pierre Chautywho worked from June 2020 to October 2022 as Legal Manager of the team. In a very harsh post published on LinkedInof which we give you the full translation, Chauty first pointed the finger against Renault CEO Luca De Meo and then against the former CEO of Alpine Laurent Rossitowards whom Chauty reused the words pronounced by Alain Prost at the time of his departure from the team: “Incompetent, arrogant, inhumane“.

Chauty’s letter

“I am deeply disheartened and angered by Alpine’s recent decision to abandon Renault F1 engines for Mercedes. As a former employee, this outcome particularly affects me.

This situation is a direct result of the disastrous leadership of Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group. De Meo’s failure to acknowledge and correct the mistakes made by Laurent Rossi for over two and a half years is inexcusable. De Meo’s lack of acknowledgement of his own failures and his poor judgment in appointing Rossi have significantly damaged Alpine and the entire Renault Group. Furthermore, De Meo did not even have the courage to announce the end of F1 engine production himself, which reflects his cowardice and avoidance of responsibility.

Speaking of cowardice, Laurent Rossi’s tenure as Alpine CEO is another example of poor leadership and a complete lack of humanity. He fired numerous employees for purely political reasons, targeting those he deemed too close to the previous management, without even having the decency to speak to them in person, leaving the dirty work to HR (and, of course, without any consideration for the relevant departments). Rossi’s disregard for internal compliance policies and his own poor ethical standards have further exacerbated the situation. His decisions have led to a significant loss of talent and experience, bringing the F1 brand and team to its current state.

Alain Prost has publicly called out Rossi for his incompetence and arrogance, highlighting how his leadership has hindered the team’s progress. Alain’s criticisms resonate with many of us who have witnessed the internal turmoil firsthand. I applaud his efforts to bring these issues to light, as he was the only person with enough legitimacy and notoriety to get the attention they deserved (not to mention the legal freedom to do so…).

In the last months of my time at Alpine, I raised many ethical questions myself and questioned the direction we were taking. I even considered going to the media, but no one seemed to care at the time. Looking back, I regret not taking stronger action, which could have brought more attention to the mismanagement and perhaps avoided some of these missteps, although I am cynical enough to believe that no one would have really cared and the only positive effect would have been on my ego.

Personal considerations aside, Alpine’s partnership with Mercedes may bring technical benefits, but the human consequences are disastrous. The loss of qualified and experienced staff is a setback from which Alpine and potentially Groupe Renault will not recover, and the impact on the more than 500 employees at Viry-Châtillon, including many contractors who will be laid off almost immediately with no safety net, is heartbreaking.”