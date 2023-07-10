Alpine, Famin new vice president

More hierarchical changes at Enstone. There Alpine announced Bruno’s promotion family to the position of Vice President of Alpine Motorsports: the engineer will lead every activity of the group in all motor disciplines, including Formula 1, and will continue to lead the engine division. Famin will report exclusively to the Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi and hierarchical level is above the team principal Otmar Szafnauer, moreover heavily criticized by the boss during the season for the poor results of the team.

Alpine press release

“Alpine announces the appointment of Famin as Vice President of Alpine Motorsports and member of the Alpine Management Committee, reporting directly to Laurent Rossi. In this position, Famin will lead Alpine’s activities across all motorsport disciplines“, reads the Alpine press release. “This new organization will further streamline and strengthen Alpine’s governance under Rossi’s leadershipthrough the creation of functional poles, following the appointments this year of Philippe Krief as vice president of the Engineering and Product Performance department, and Antonino Labate as vice president of the Sales, Marketing & Customer Experience department“.

“With this announcement, Alpine confirms its long-term ambition to establish itself as the benchmark in the most important racing categories. Famin will manage all the teams, from Formula 1 to Endurance, through to customer racing and competitions such as the Rallye-Raid, with Alpine providing technical support to Dacia for its Dakar project. Famin will also lead the Alpine Academy, with the aim of sourcing and developing riders, thus serving as a feeder to all Alpine’s motorsport efforts. Finally, Famin will continue to hold the role of general manager of the Alpine Racing plant in Viry-Châtillon (France), which supplies high-performance power units to all these categories. All current managers of Alpine Motorsport activities will therefore report to family“.

“With this appointment, Famin will be able to build on his extensive motorsports experience, built on the foundation of a unique résumé of victories, including several titles at Le Mans and the Dakar. He will also bring his recognized engineering know-how, which has helped re-establish the PU Alpine of F1 as a credible reference in the paddock, as well as his extensive experience in motorsport regulations, having long served as a respected FIA executive.“.