The first A310 was built in 1971 and had a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produced only 127 hp. After that there was even a cheaper SX version with 95 hp. Meanwhile, the smaller A110 was lighter and stronger than the A310. In 1976 something had to change. Designer Robert Opron was called in for this. He restyled the A310 and the car received a 2.6-liter V6 with 150 hp. That went a bit better, but there were still no successors to the Alpine A310. Until now.

Renault group boss Luca de Meo shares ambitious plans at a meeting for investors. Alpine must have made a profit of 8 billion euros by 2030. Seven new models should bring in the money. One of those new cars is the reborn Alpine A310. Unfortunately details are scarce on the A310, but we think it will have more than 150bhp – and no V6.

Alpine is busy with an electric platform called APP. The Alpina A310 will also appear here, but also the crossover called GT X-Over, the hot hatch A290B and therefore this sports coupe. Alpine boss Laurent Rossi is convinced that these models will succeed in the main markets – Europe and Japan – and will open up new markets, for example in Asia and the United States. The new models will be for sale there from 2027.

Alpine’s seven future models