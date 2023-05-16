Infrastructure must not be within the budget cap

The first five races of 2023 recorded a net dominance by Red Bull, winner – by detachment – ​​of all five Grands Prix staged so far. Ferrari and Mercedes, teams that have nothing to envy to Red Bull in terms of infrastructure, are paying for the fact that they insisted on projects that are obviously not as profitable as the one set up by Adrian Newey, to the point that Aston Martin is currently second place in the Constructors’ standings thanks to a car that was particularly successful in terms of design.

Red Bull is already impregnable in the rankings, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari instead are more compact, then there is another gap in terms of ungenerous score against the Alpine, at least in light of what the A523 offers on the track. There is a gap of 64 points between Ferrari and Alpine and the transalpine team is on the same level as a McLaren which benefited from the accident between Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon in Melbourne to collect precious points in a season which promises to be difficult for the Woking stables.

Alpine is pushing full force to emulate what Aston Martin has achieved and hoist itself inside the ‘living room’ of the starting grid. The nervousness of the CEO Laurent Rossi it is precisely due to the fact that the leap forward expected in this 2023 has not – yet – materialized. Team principal Otmar Szafnauer stressed that in current F1 being able to count on up-to-date infrastructure is essential and that these must not fall within the budget cap to avoid being trapped in the expenditure ceiling.

“We need to talk to the FIA ​​so that the investments needed to have state-of-the-art infrastructure do not fall within the budget cap – the words of Otmar Szafnauer reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport – otherwise you remain ‘trapped’ and forced to continue using the ‘obsolete’ ones you have. For example, we have to build a new transmission test rig for 2026. This leaves no room for further investments. Infrastructure should be outside the budget ceiling, such as the Aston Martin wind tunnel, for which an exception has been made. If it had been counted within the budget cap it would never have been built”.