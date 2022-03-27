In a qualifying characterized by the great disappointment of Lewis Hamilton – eliminated in Q1 and classified only in 16th place – as well as by the immense relief following the terrible accident of Mick Schumacher, who rejoices for the place on the starting grid is certainly theAlpinewhich plays the role of third force for the Saudi Arabian GP. Both French cars, in fact, managed to overcome the obstacle of Q2, with Esteban Ocon 5th and Fernando Alonso 7th. In this way, therefore, the transalpine driver improves Sakhir’s personal performance, where he finished behind his teammate exactly last week.

The same winner of the Hungarian GP 2021 commented with happiness and satisfaction on his result, not denying the opportunity to improve further in the race, scheduled at 19:00 Italian: “It was great – said Ocon – I think being in the top-5 here in qualifying open opportunities for the race. Having Fernando in the top 10 also means we are progressing in the right way. We are doing our job well, even if I got scared on the last lap of Q3, in which I risked going off the track at the same point as Mick did. By the way, I’m glad he’s okay – he added – I have heard a lot of comforting news, and I intend to call him as soon as possible to find out how he is ”.

Alonso also wanted to underline the excellent result of the Enstone team, relying on some statistical data that ‘nominate’ the Alpine as one of the favorites for the GP: “There are only three teams with both cars in Q3 – explained the bi-world champion – Ferrari, Red Bull and us. In a way, we have to be satisfied with this performance, but it will be a long race. There will be Safety Cars, as we saw last year, and we need to be ready for that. I expected to find myself in the position obtained, but if we analyze the Q3 of Bahrain and the latter, we have been more competitive right here. In any case, these two weeks have been positive for us ”.