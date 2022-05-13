The ‘traditional’ private tests, those that made F1 history, in which the teams ran for hours with the car of the current season to test updates and developments, are now only a distant memory. However, in recent years, teams have begun to strive with different solutions, especially useful to keep their drivers in ‘pace’ or at least to make the ‘third guides’ grind laps, who often have only a few opportunities during the season to get behind the wheel. of a Formula 1. It seems to be understood above all from this point of view the interesting session organized by the team Alpine these days on the Qatari circuit of Losail.

In fact, the French team has decided to carry out three days of track activity on the track that made its debut in the world championship calendar last year and on which the Enstone team achieved the last podium, with Fernando Alonso. It is a commitment to strong Australian tintsgiven that two Down Under drivers are involved: Oscar Piastri And Jack Doohan. Piastri, the team’s third driver, is now used to these tests: he had already lapped in Austin in April and will be back behind the wheel in Austria in June. He has been driving in Losail these days, hitting the track on Wednesday and Thursday. For Doohan, on the other hand, it is an absolute debut at the wheel of an F1, which will take place on Sunday. Renault has made available to the two drivers last season’s car: the Alpine A521.

“It was two days of production tests in Qatar – commented Piastri – in which I continued to become familiar with the A521. The heat was very intense both days, but this was good for the physical preparation. The track has been little used recently, so there were different levels of grip and the conditions were quite windy. It was difficult at times, but it was important for me to learn how to ride in different conditions. I can’t wait to join the F1 team again in Barcelona and Monte Carlo, before my next round of private testing in June“.

“I am very excited about the idea of ​​driving a Formula 1 car for the first time. It’s a moment I’ve been trying to achieve ever since I started racing karts – said Doohan, son of the legendary two-wheel champion – and I know these opportunities are a great privilege. I am very grateful to Alpine for this chance and I can’t wait to give my best on the day of the test. I have looked behind the scenes of some private tests and have completed a long simulator preparation at Enstone, so I definitely feel ready for this challenge. I will prepare for the day, having fun and at the same time trying to learn as much as possible together with the team“.