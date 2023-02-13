All the teams that have so far presented their single-seaters for the season 2023 they first unveiled the livery of their respective cars to the general public, subsequently taking them on track for the shakedowns or filming days, the last events before the trip to Bahrain. Curiously, and especially contrary, theAlpine has instead adopted an opposite program compared to that of all its opponents: the proof is in the image published by the French house through its social pages, in which one can glimpse theA523 on track at Silverstone. A shot in which you can’t see the details or colors of the single-seater at all, but which raises the expectation of enthusiasts about the car’s aesthetics.

In view of the presentation, scheduled in London Thursday 16 Februarythe Alpine has also reported the first sensations coming from the pilots, Pierre Gasly ed Esteban Ocon, both busy this morning on the English circuit for the filming day. While the new signing covered a total of eight laps, the transalpine teammate did one more, thus commenting on his first test with the new single-seater: “It’s only when you get back on track in a Formula 1 car that you realize how much you’re missing – he has declared – It was an honor to drive the A523 today and experience firsthand all the hard work and improvements that have been put into this car. A big thank you to all the women and men of Viry and Enstone for reaching this milestone and seeing the car on track for the first time. THEThe first lap is always memorable and I’m glad that everything went smoothly today. We will be showing the A523 to the world this Thursday at launch and also on track in Bahrain next week.”

Happiness also expressed by his compatriot Gaslyever closer to its official debut in Alpine: “AND a great feeling drive again, especially with my new Alpine colors – he added – today it was necessary to get familiar with the car and in the laps I did I felt very good. I know everyone in the team has worked tirelessly to develop the car over the winter and it is a proud moment to drive it today and see everyone’s faces in the garage. I can’t wait for the launch Thursday and then to learn even more about the car during testing.”