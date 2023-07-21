From July 20, 2023, Philippe Krief has become the new CEO of the Alpine brandhappening to Laurent Rossi. However, he will also continue to fill the role of Director of Engineering and Product Performance of the same brand, awaiting the arrival of its successor in that role. Philippe Krief is also a member of Groupe Renault’s Management Committee and will report directly to Groupe Renault CEO Luca de Meo. The manager has a long experience in the Stellantis groupin Alfa Romeos, Maseratis and Ferraris. Since 2016 in Maranello he has been Director of Engineering.

Philippe Krief CEO Alpine

Philippe Krief is the new CEO of Alpine. He started his career after graduating fromEcole Nationale Supérieure de Techniques Avancées. His career has seen experiences with Michelins and the Fiat group in the past. Subsequently, she continued her career by working for Ferraris and Maseratis. In Ferrari, he held the position of Director of the Vehicle Department and in Maserati he was the Technical Director of the Alfa Romeo brand. Subsequently, he returned to Ferrari in June 2016, assuming the role of Engineering Director.

Philippe Krief was the Alfa Giulia engineer

Among the projects of his career are those of theAlfa Romeo Giulia and of Ferrari 458 Special. On February 21, 2023, Philippe Krief was appointed Director of Engineering and Product Performance of the Alpine brand, a role he continued to hold even after his promotion to CEO.

Read also,

👉 All the news, car tests on ALPINE

👉 Tested ALPINE car videos

👉 News about MANAGERS, APPOINTMENTS from the automotive industry

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK