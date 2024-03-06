Aston Martin takes Bell from Alpine

Other important changes in the Alpine technical sector. From the French team, after the recent departures of Matt Harman and Dirk de Beer, Bob Bell also packed his bagswhich passed into Aston Martin in the role of executive-technical director. The Silverstone team announced it a few minutes ago.

This is an element of great experience: the Northern Irishman has 40 years of experience in motorsport and has held important positions in Mercedes, McLaren and Renault, where he was technical director in Fernando Alonso's winning cycle. He will report to team principal Mike Krack and have overall responsibility for technical, engineering and performance functions.

Bell's words

“I have been impressed by the progress Aston Martin has made in recent years. The opportunity to play my part in this journey is incredibly exciting and I look forward to working with the great technical leaders at Silverstone“, these are the words of the new signing. “The scale and ambition of this project are extremely motivating. I see the hunger and determination that drives this team. I'm looking forward to doing my part with Mike and the rest of the team“.

Krack's words

“I am delighted to welcome Bob to Aston Martin“added Krack. “This is a key appointment to ensure we optimize everything we do as a team and focus on the right areas of performance. Bob's track record in the sport speaks for itself and his experience will help us continue to make progress on the exciting journey we are on.“.