Aston Martin turnaround

In these first races of 2023 theAston Martin has been able to overturn a point that seemed immovable in contemporary Formula 1: the supremacy of the three ‘superpowers’ – Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari – on the competition on the grid. Not even the introduction of the budget cap seemed able to break this oligarchy that has occupied the podium in the Constructors’ standings in seven of the last 11 seasons. In just one season, however, the team directed by Lawrence Stroll was able to leap from limited and rare top-10 entries to get, with Fernando Alonso, six podiums in eight Grands Prix.

Alpine Reflections

A masterpiece that is certified by impressive numbers: Aston Martin amassed more points in the first eight Grands Prix of 2023 than in the entire 2021 and 2022 seasons combined. Something difficult even to imagine that inevitably forces all the rest of the starting grid, with perhaps the exception of Red Bull alone, to ask questions. Who in particular seems to have suffered the blow, on a sporting level, is the Alpine. The Renault-owned team is theonly other manufacturer on the grid at the moment together with Mercedes, Ferrari and – in part – Red Bull, but has never been able to challenge these rivals on equal terms.

The French team has always stated that it wants to compete for podiums, victories and titles, but has set up a sort of ‘five-year plan’ which is progressing rather slowly. In fact, the Enstone single-seaters, with the exception of rare high points, rarely manage to fight for anything more than the positions between sixth and tenth. Now the CEO of the Alpine, Laurent Rossiseems intent on take the work done by Aston Martin as a model. As reported by the journalist of the Reuters Alan Baldwin, in fact, Rossi is convinced that what Lawrence Stroll has implemented has “changed the rules of the game”.

New rules

“I think it represents a bath of humility for everyone – said Rossi, speaking of the exploits achieved by Aston Martin – for Mercedes, for Ferrari and for us. We were quiet, we thought we were on the upswing, and then suddenly there was someone who leapfrogged us all. This is an industry that has been doing more of the same thing for so long that it has become a habit to think that it takes a long time to get to the top – added Rossi again – they (Aston Martin) changed things faster, differently. They took a risk and it paid off. Now people are starting to think that maybe we are being a little too conservative, that maybe we are proceeding too cautiously and that maybe we could shorten the development process at certain points“.