In view of the 2023 championship, theAlpine will be on the track once again playing an unprecedented role from a technical-engine point of view: that of being the only team to not supply their power units to anyone, thus competing in total independence. And yet, if you look at the history of the Enstone team (known as Renault until 2020), the latter was one of the major co-protagonists in the successes of various teams: from the legendary partnership with Williams in the 1990s to the most recent relationship with the Red Bull.

Thanks to the contribution of the Renault engines, the Anglo-Austrian team won four consecutive world titles with Sebastian Vettel, until relations broke with the advent of the hybrid era in Formula 1. The incurable rift between the two realities was registered in end of 2018, when Red Bull made a new agreement with Honda. Two years later, the same happened with McLaren, when the English house tried to recover from the bankruptcy collaboration with Honda, moving to Mercedes from 2021. From that year, therefore, Alpine has become the only team to produce own engines, without supplying them to any other reality.

A role which, according to Alpine’s Technical Director, Matt Harmanrepresents a real ‘benefit’ for the French home, away from all sorts of ‘distraction’: “Having had the experience of being a builder and supplying other customers with the engine, there is always an element of distraction and you always have to compromise to make sure your product can interact fairly with other chassis – explained to racingnews365.com – and now that’s not the case anymore. It’s great that our conversations are all about basic engineering principles, how to design and architect the engine, and how to fit it organically into a car.”

In conclusion, Harman explained the ‘pros and cons’ of the total absence of customer teamwith this aspect which has not generated negative consequences for Alpine: “Customer teams can bring in engine-related ideas that help to learn something – added the British engineer – sometimes some of this information is lost and also some reliability, but it is also true that, in my previous experience, customers they haven’t always used the latest equipment. The reliability aspect can be beneficial, much more can be learned by having more different data available, but in the end we didn’t need to. We managed to fix the problem for next year’s engine. Sometimes it’s really really important to have more data samples, so not having customer teams would be a disadvantage, but the freedom of thought and the freedom to exploit what you want to do on your car without any obstacles is pretty great.”