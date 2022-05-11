The outcome of the Miami Grand Prix reserved another decidedly negative result for Fernando Alonso, once again out of the points after the first five races. While waiting for a black period to end for the Spaniard on the occasion of his home GP in Montmelò – from 20 to 22 May – the number 14 of the Alpine has so far been the victim of numerous unfortunate episodes and a personal error, such as happened in the last race in the USA: in this case, in Miami, the bi-world champion had crossed the line in eighth place, which would have allowed him to return to the points, but two penalties inflicted on him by the Race Direction, for a total of 10 seconds to be subtracted from his time, they sentenced him to eleventh position.

Before arriving in the United States, the 40-year-old Iberian was instead forced into an unfortunate one retreat in Saudi Arabia and Imolaas well as to a 17th place in Australia for a hydraulic failure. In all this, the only smile had arrived on the occasion of the first rehearsal in Bahrainwith a 9th place that, even today, has earned him the conquest of the only ones two points put in your pocket in the general classification. Therefore, even if it may seem hard to believe for a driver from his palmarès, Alonso is temporarily al 16th place in the world ranking, with his teammate Esteban Ocon seven positions and 22 points ahead of him.

A situation bordering on the sporting paradox, but above all difficult to accept not only for the driver or for his fans, but also for the Alpine team principal. Otmar Szafnauer. The US manager, interviewed by the Spanish newspaper ASin fact, expressed all his regret for such a circumstance, while maintaining confidence, waiting for better times: “It is very frustratingof course, but we accept it and we all want more, both us and Fernando – explained the team principal – in Miami he should have been ahead, but he missed Q3 just a little because he was blocked by Sainz ”.

“If he had started later on the grid, the race would have been completely different, also because we had the pace of a Bottas or Hamilton in one lap. We have to put it all together with Fernando. We will do it in the short term and we will score more points – he added – I repeat, it is frustrating, but better times will come. The good thing is that the package works and can be developed ”. In conclusion, Szfanauer reiterated his desire to continue with Alonso again for next season, with negotiations with his driver that could begin shortly, and more precisely this summer, from July: “We will talk about it from Silverstone onwards”. Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi echoed Szafnauer by pointing out that: “He could have been fourth in the championship without everything that has happened to him. We are as frustrated as he is ”.