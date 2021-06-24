Alpine is working hard to put its drivers in a position to give their best on the A521, a car that has shown poor adaptability to the different circuits, alternating awkward performances with more than acceptable returns, such as those of Fernando Alonso in the last two. GPs held in Baku and in France where he was constantly ahead of Esteban Ocon.

The Spaniard seems to benefit from a change to the power steering introduced in Azerbaijan which allowed him to improve the feeling with the front of the car. And, knowing Fernando, who likes to drive the car a lot, bringing the braking to the entrance of the corner, it is essential to have confidence in the front axle, without having the feeling of too light steering.

Looking at the two steering boxes, there are no differences between that of Alonso and that of Esteban Ocon, at least on the outside and it is not excluded that the new solution was adopted by the two drivers to the benefit of both.

But the pictures of Giorgio Piola they show us that there are actually other differences between the Alpines: look at the third element of the front suspension. Fernando’s has only two pads, while Ocon’s has three.

Alpine A521 by Fernando Alonso, detail of the third element with two pads Photo by: Giorgio Piola Alpine A521 by Esteban Ocon, detail of the third element with three pads Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Frenchman also has more Belleville springs than the Spaniard does, while the Asturian’s stem is also of a larger design and diameter than that of his teammate, a sign that the two are moving towards different set-up adjustments. The feeling is that Alonso prefers stiffer basic choices than Esteban precisely in order to have a greater reactivity of the front when entering corners.