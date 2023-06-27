Relaunched in 2017 with the A110, Alpine enters a new dynamic.

The arrival of the new 100% electric models from 2024 will allow the brand to increase revenues and reach financial breakeven from 2026. Starting from 2027, a phase of worldwide expansion will begin supported by a range of models suitable for new markets, including the United States, which will help improve financial performance and the value of Alpine.

“Alpine is the brand for motorsport enthusiasts and cutting-edge technologies. He is the brand of excellence. This legacy, which had reached an impasse, has acquired new perspectives. In just 2 years, we have built Alpine into a full-fledged automobile manufacturer by pooling a number of remarkable assets: world-class engineering center, unique know-how for high-quality production, distribution network in expansion. But above all, by having Alpine enter Formula 1, we have projected it into the world of the greats, offering the brand the prestige and fame associated with the top levels of motor racing” explains Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault group. In 2022, Alpine’s sales reached record levels, an increase of 33% compared to 2021. Almost 7 years after its launch, the A110 is the best-selling sports car in France, ranking in the Top 5 of the coupe segment sports in Europe. In 2022, the 3 limited series (A110 GT J. Rédélé, A110 Tour de Corse 75 and A110 R F. Alonso) sold out in less than 30 minutes. The backlog has reached 7 months of sales worldwide and sales are expected to exceed 4,200 units in 2023.

