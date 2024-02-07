Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan, Rob McElhenney, Antohny Joshua, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alexander Zverev. No, this is not the cast for a feature film about a boxing football player who plays tennis in his spare time. This is part of the investors in Alpine's F1 team. We don't know what makes the French brand so interesting for investors, but somehow they managed to attract the backers. These well-known names certainly hope that Alpine's F1 car will do better in 2024 than in 2023.

In fact, Alpine once continued where Renault left the team: swimming around in the middle of the table. Here and there Alpine sometimes achieves a good result, but the team is also the scene of a number of disasters. You probably remember the soap opera surrounding Fernando Alonso, or the appointment of Oscar Piastri and the subsequent Twitter message from Piastri himself. Let's hope for the team and the car brand that it only comes into the spotlight this year because of good performances, and preferably on the track.

What stands out about the Alpine A424?

Unlike other teams, Alpine says it will leave the real car of 2024, not last year's car with the new color scheme. In addition, the car would be completely new from front to back. And it shows.

Last year's colorful blue-pink combination is completely gone. Instead, Alpine's 2024 F1 car will be dominated by a black color, just like the other teams. The teams do this to use as much bare carbon fiber as possible and as little paint as possible. Paint is weight and therefore slower. Just like last year, Alpine is replacing the Alpine blue with only pink accents for a few races. That probably has something to do with sponsor BWT.

D e special pink color scheme, we think | Photo: © Alpine

Alpine drivers in 2024

The French duo Gasly-Ocon will stay with the French manufacturer for another year. We predicted in advance that the two would not like each other and would therefore crash frequently. That wasn't too bad in 2023, despite a major collision at the restart of the Australian GP. And in Hungary, although both drivers could do little about that.

Where did Alpine finish in 2023?

Last year's Alpine A523 was quite fast on a number of occasions. Both Ocon and Gasly finished third once – Ocon in Monaco, Gasly in the Netherlands. For the rest of the season, the season alternated with finishes just inside and outside the top ten. Ultimately, Gasly defeated his teammate by scoring four more points. Gasly finished eleventh with 62 points, Ocon twelfth with 58 points. The team itself finished sixth among the constructors.

Also the Hypercar livery for Le Mans

Because Alpine now has the attention of motorsport writing media, the brand immediately shows the colors that the A424 hypercar will wear during the upcoming WEC season. That is the World Endurance Championship organized by the FIA ​​– nine races including Le Mans. Testing is already underway with the Le Mans racer and the car will make its debut at the prologue in Qatar on February 24. The drivers, divided into two cars, are Charles Milesi., Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and, yes, Mick Schumacher.