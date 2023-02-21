After having analyzed in detail the cars entered for the 2023 world championship in writing, our roundup of video insights continues on our channel Youtube. After Alfa Romeo, Ferrari and Mercedes it’s time for Alpine A523a single-seater on which the Renault group’s F1 sports emanation has focused since November 2021.

In terms of suspension, the Alpine A523 compared to the 2022 car at the rear has gone from pull-rod kinematics to push-rod kinematics, while as regards the power units in Viry-Chatillon they worked hard to improve power, reliability and integration with the chassis.